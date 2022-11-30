Watch CBS News
Crime

Police: Several young children, 1 adult hurt in Brooklyn hit-and-run

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Hit-and-run driver slams into children getting off school bus
Hit-and-run driver slams into children getting off school bus 00:31

NEW YORK -- Police say a hit-and-run driver slammed into children getting off a school bus, along with other pedestrians, in Brooklyn on Wednesday.

It happened around 5 p.m. on Avenue J and New York Avenue in Midwood.

We're told all of the injuries are minor.

The victims include a 1-year-old and children aged 3, 5 and 8. A 41-year-old mother was also hurt.

Police say a female driver in a white Mercedes failed to stop as the bus was letting the children off and struck the pedestrians.

The driver allegedly did not stop, then got out of the vehicle and ran off at Glenwood Avenue and 24th Street.

No arrests have been made.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 30, 2022 / 6:28 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.