Brooklyn Half Marathon runner dies, 5 others taken to hospital

By CBSNewYork Team

NEW YORK -- A runner in the Brooklyn Half Marathon died and at least five more were hospitalized on Saturday.

Police responded to a 911 call just before 9 a.m. and found the 37-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive on pavement, according to NYPD.

The man was pronounced dead at Coney Island Hospital. Details on what caused his death were not immediately available.

FDNY said five other runners were taken to the hospital. Three were in serious, but not life-threatening condition.

One runner refused medical attention.

First published on May 21, 2022 / 12:56 PM

