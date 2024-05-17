The Brooklyn Half marathon is Saturday. Here are the road closures and a map of the route.

More than 25,000 runners take part in Brooklyn half marathon

NEW YORK -- The Brooklyn Half marathon is set for Saturday, meaning road closures throughout the borough.

New York Road Runners says over 26,000 runners are expected to participate.

What time does the Brooklyn Half marathon start?

The Brooklyn Half starts at 7 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, with the second wave of runners starting at 8 a.m.

Bag check opens at 5 a.m., and security screenings open at 5:30 a.m.

What is the Brooklyn Half marathon route?

The 13.1-mile route takes runners from the Brooklyn Museum past the Brooklyn Botanic Garden, around Grand Army Plaza, through Prospect Park and along Ocean Parkway to the Coney Island boardwalk.

Participants and spectators are advised to take the N or Q line from Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue after the race. On Saturday, D and F trains will not be operating at that station due to track maintenance and signal modernization.

Click here for an interactive map of the route.

Brooklyn Half marathon street closures

The following streets will be closed from 12 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday:

Eastern Parkway from Grand Army Plaza to Bedford Avenue

President Street and Union Street from Classon Avenue to Franklin Avenue

Washington Avenue from Eastern Parkway to Empire Boulevard

The following streets will be closed from 12 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday:

West 10th Street from Surf Avenue to Boardwalk

Stillwell Avenue from Surf Avenue to Boardwalk

West 12th Street from Surf Avenue to Boardwalk

West 15th Street from Surf Avenue to Boardwalk

West 16th Street from Surf Avenue to Boardwalk

The following streets will be closed from 3 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday:

West Brighton Avenue from Ocean Parkway to West Second Street

Sea Breeze Avenue from West Fifth Street to Ocean Parkway

West Fifth Street from Surf Avenue to West Brighton Avenue

The following streets will be closed from 6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday:

Empire Boulevard from Washington Avenue to Flatbush Avenue

Flatbush Avenue from Empire Boulevard to Grand Army Plaza

Additional closures include:

Ocean Avenue from Flatbush Avenue to Parkside Avenue will be closed from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday.

Parkside Avenue from Ocean Avenue to Park Circle will be closed from 6 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Ocean Parkway from Park Circle to Surf Avenue will be closed from 6 a.m. until noon Saturday.

Surf Avenue from Ocean Parkway to West 20th Street will be closed from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday.

Many affected streets will also be closed to parking starting Friday.