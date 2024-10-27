Makeshift aquarium paved over in Brooklyn, despite effort by some to save it

NEW YORK -- It's the end of the line for a makeshift aquarium in Brooklyn.

The small attraction on the sidewalk in Bedford-Stuyvesant is now paved over and surrounded by candles, flowers and pumpkins.

"The community really rallied behind it"

Osvaldo Heredia, of California, places flowers at a makeshift memorial for the Bed-Stuy Aquarium on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024 in Brooklyn, New York. Cedar Attanasio / AP

Over the summer, a leaky hydrant on Hancock Street created a pool of murky water that residents filled with store-bought goldfish. Videos of the so-called Bed-Stuy Aquarium soon began circulating on social media.

Nearby residents now say they are sad to see the fish pond go.

"It turned into something the neighborhood cared about and put a lot of effort and care into taking care of the fish. Then, they started the GoFundMe, and the community really rallied behind it," said resident Caitlin Sacks.

Organizers previously told CBS News New York they planned to give the fish to kids in the neighborhood some time down the line.

Concerns over Brooklyn fire hydrant aquarium

Goldfish swim in a pool of water caused by a leaky fire hydrant on Aug. 9, 2024 in Brooklyn, New York. Pamela Smith / AP

While many passed by the pond in awe, others raised concerns about the fish. Organizers eventually set up a watch, adding signage and decorations. It was even searchable in Google Maps.

New York City's Department of Environmental Protection sent crews to close the hydrant multiple times and warned the leak could impact water pressure in case of emergencies.

The DEP told The Associated Press in statement it was "looking forward to working with community members to find an appropriate alternative location for this impromptu gem," adding, "This allows us to keep New Yorkers safe by ensuring that the previously leaking fire hydrant doesn't freeze over and become inoperable."

The remaining goldfish were placed into a bucket, the department said.

The city also reminds people it's illegal for anyone other than a DEP or FDNY employee to open, use, operate or tamper with fire hydrants.