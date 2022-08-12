Exclusive: Police seek 3 alleged dog-nappers in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for three dog-nappers in Brooklyn.

Exclusive surveillance video shows a group of three teenagers running through East Williamsburg, one of them carrying a brown box.

Rahul Nath believes inside that box is his 12-year-old chihuahua terrier named Mango.

"I just want my dog back," Nath told CBS2's Ali Bauman.

Nath says he was jumped just after 7 p.m. Wednesday while walking his dog along White Street.

"I had headphones on and I turned around, and there were these three teens that were smiling at me, and in the next second, one of them tackled me into a fire hydrant," he said.

Nath lost grip of the leash and says the teens started chasing him down the street, demanding money.

"He had his hand in his pocket, intimating he had a knife or a gun or something," he said.

But Nath told them he didn't have anything.

"He said, 'Alright, then we're gonna take your dog,' and then he runs back to the corner and just scoops her up, and him and his two friends just run," he said.

Nath filed a police report and has been looking for his dog ever since. Mango is a rescue who he adopted two years ago.

"She's already gone through a lot of trauma in her life, it's clear, and has abandonment issues," he said. "She just needs love and has gotten better because of that."

There are no arrests. Police ask anyone with information to call the NYPD.