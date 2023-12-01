Man killed in shooting at Brooklyn laundromat
NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Brooklyn.
It happened just before 6 p.m. Friday inside a laundromat on Clarendon Road and Schenectady Avenue in East Flatbush.
Police say the 37-year-old victim had been shot multiple times and was rushed to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries.
Investigators have not released the victim's name.
So far, no arrests.
