Watch CBS News
Local News

Man killed in shooting at Brooklyn laundromat

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Police investigating deadly shooting inside Brooklyn laundromat
Police investigating deadly shooting inside Brooklyn laundromat 00:17

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Brooklyn.

It happened just before 6 p.m. Friday inside a laundromat on Clarendon Road and Schenectady Avenue in East Flatbush.

Police say the 37-year-old victim had been shot multiple times and was rushed to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Investigators have not released the victim's name.

So far, no arrests.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on December 1, 2023 / 10:32 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.