Same dump truck with different drivers involved in 2 deadly incidents in Brooklyn since October, police say

Police: Same truck, different drivers, involved in deadly incidents in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Police say a dump truck that ran over and killed a woman in Brooklyn on Thursday is the same truck from another deadly incident just a few months ago.

The NYPD says 58-year-old Maria Piovanetti was crossing the street at Tilden and Bedford avenues Thursday morning when a dump truck ran her over.

Police say that same truck struck and killed another pedestrian in October. That driver was arrested.

The NYPD says that was not the same driver as Thursday, and they're still investigating.

CBS New York called the company, Manolos Trucking, and a man who answered said it's a sad situation and he has no comment.