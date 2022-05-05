Watch CBS News

Police searching for private garbage truck after cyclist struck and killed in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- A 35-year-old cyclist is dead after being hit by a private garbage truck in Brooklyn.

The man was struck around 8:30 a.m. Thursday near 39th Street and Ninth Avenue.

Police said the garbage truck left the scene, though it's unclear if the driver was aware of the impact.

The cyclist was rushed to Maimonides Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

