Caught on camera: Man robs Brooklyn convenience store at gunpoint
NEW YORK - Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a Brooklyn store at gunpoint.
It happened around 1 p.m. on Sept. 23 inside the Royal Cloudz Convenience store on Church Avenue in East Flatbush.
Surveillance video shows the suspect pull out a revolver and point it at the clerk behind the counter.
Police say the suspect told the clerk, "Give me all the money."
The employee handed over about $1,300 in cash, and the suspect ran off.
No one was hurt.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
