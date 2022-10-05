Caught on camera: Man robs Brooklyn convenience store at gunpoint

Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a Brooklyn store at gunpoint on Sept. 23, 2022. NYPD Crime Stoppers

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a Brooklyn store at gunpoint.

It happened around 1 p.m. on Sept. 23 inside the Royal Cloudz Convenience store on Church Avenue in East Flatbush.

Surveillance video shows the suspect pull out a revolver and point it at the clerk behind the counter.

Police say the suspect told the clerk, "Give me all the money."

The employee handed over about $1,300 in cash, and the suspect ran off.

No one was hurt.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.