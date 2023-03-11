Partial stop work order issued at Brooklyn construction site after equipment crashes onto taxi
NEW YORK -- A partial stop work order was issued at a Brooklyn construction site after an accident that injured two people.
The buildings department says a taxi was passing by Thursday when the arm of a man lift landed on top of the cab.
It happened on New York Avenue in East Flatbush.
The cab driver and a passenger were taken to a local hospital. They're expected to be OK.
The buildings department issued violations to the contractor for failing to safeguard the site.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.