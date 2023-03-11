Partial stop work order issued at Brooklyn construction site after equipment crashes onto taxi

NEW YORK -- A partial stop work order was issued at a Brooklyn construction site after an accident that injured two people.

The buildings department says a taxi was passing by Thursday when the arm of a man lift landed on top of the cab.

It happened on New York Avenue in East Flatbush.

The cab driver and a passenger were taken to a local hospital. They're expected to be OK.

The buildings department issued violations to the contractor for failing to safeguard the site.