New video shows suspect sought in Brooklyn church vandalism

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Police continue to search for the suspect who defaced a Brooklyn church back in July. 

Investigators released new surveillance video Tuesday morning. 

Police said the suspect used a ladder to scale the façade of Three Hierarchs Greek Orthodox Church around 4 a.m. on July 17 on Avenue P in Midwood. 

The suspect then splattered black paint on the church and on a banner hanging off the façade. 

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is handling the investigation. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential. 

