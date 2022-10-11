New video shows suspect sought in Brooklyn church vandalism

NEW YORK - Police continue to search for the suspect who defaced a Brooklyn church back in July.

Investigators released new surveillance video Tuesday morning.

Police said the suspect used a ladder to scale the façade of Three Hierarchs Greek Orthodox Church around 4 a.m. on July 17 on Avenue P in Midwood.

The suspect then splattered black paint on the church and on a banner hanging off the façade.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is handling the investigation.

