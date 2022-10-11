New video shows suspect sought in Brooklyn church vandalism
NEW YORK - Police continue to search for the suspect who defaced a Brooklyn church back in July.
Investigators released new surveillance video Tuesday morning.
Police said the suspect used a ladder to scale the façade of Three Hierarchs Greek Orthodox Church around 4 a.m. on July 17 on Avenue P in Midwood.
The suspect then splattered black paint on the church and on a banner hanging off the façade.
The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is handling the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
