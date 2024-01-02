11-year-old boy with autism who walked out of Brooklyn school found safe

NEW YORK -- An 11-year-old boy with autism went missing in Brooklyn on Tuesday, but he was found safe several hours later.

Police say around noon, the child walked out of his school, P.S. 369K, which we're told is a New York City public school for students with special needs.

New York City Public Schools tells CBS New York there are alarms on doors at the school and school agents at the front door.

There was a large scene at the Boerum Hill school for several hours as police officers handed out photos of the boy and a helicopter overhead aided in the search.

He was eventually found about 15 miles away in Malverne, Long Island, around 4 p.m.

The child has since been reunited with his mother and was taken to a local medical center to be evaluated. He is reported to be in good health.

It's still unclear how he managed to leave school without anyone noticing.