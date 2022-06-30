Watch CBS News
Police: Child critically injured in Brooklyn stabbing, teenager hurt

2 children stabbed on basketball court in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- Police say one child was critically injured in a stabbing in Brooklyn and another was hurt.

It happened around 3 p.m. Thursday at a basketball court at Gowanus Houses.

According to police, there was a dispute involving several children and teenagers.

An 11-year-old boy was stabbed in the chest and back. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

A 13-year-old boy was stabbed in the hand and taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

As CBS2's Astrid Martinez reports, it's unclear at this time if they stabbed each other or if they were stabbed by someone else.

No arrests have been made.

