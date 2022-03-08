Protesters march across Brooklyn Bridge calling for more pandemic relief for excluded workers

NEW YORK -- Protest marches temporarily shut down lanes on two major bridges on Tuesday morning.

Undocumented workers and their advocates marched from Brooklyn to Manhattan, calling on Gov. Kathy Hochul to provide more pandemic relief.

New York set itself apart across the country by providing $2.1 billion in pandemic relief to undocumented workers. But that money has run out, and advocates say the need in communities is far from being met.

Two separate groups crossed the Brooklyn and Manhattan bridges with the same message. They called on the governor to add an extra $3 billion to the fund for excluded workers.

Already, 130,000 undocumented workers across the state have received relief. But advocates say so many people who were eligible faced barriers, and by the time they applied, the money had already run out.

"There are still families going without food two years later. There are still families who are unemployed, underemployed," City Councilmember Carmen de la Rosa said. "These are the workers that have put everything on the line for our city and for our state to be the economic engine of the world."

In addition to calls to refund the coffers, advocacy groups asked to make unemployment insurance permanent for undocumented workers, for those who are documented by get paid off the book and for self-employed workers who have a limited income.