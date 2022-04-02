Watch CBS News

Several injured in multi-vehicle crash on Brooklyn Bridge

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- There was a multi-car crash on the Brooklyn Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 3 p.m.

Lanes to Brooklyn were shut down for several hours, and traffic was backed up all the way to the on-ramps in Lower Manhattan.

All lanes were back open around 7:15 p.m.

CBS2 has been told one person was taken to a local hospital and six others were treated at the scene.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

CBSNewYork Team
First published on April 2, 2022 / 6:19 PM

