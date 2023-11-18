Brooklyn Botanic Garden lights up for the holidays

NEW YORK -- Brooklyn Botanic Garden is lighting up for the holidays with the return of its annual art-inspired light show.

The holiday season in Brooklyn is in motion.

Lightscape at Brooklyn Botanic Garden is a one-mile trail with over 1 million lights, including 18 illuminating art displays that come alive after dark.

"It's in the garden, so you get to see all of our magnificent trees and collection lit up in the nighttime with fantastic lights, and second, we've got this range of international artists who have designed incredible installations," said Kathryn Glass, chief public affairs officer for Brooklyn Botanic Garden.

One art exhibition, called "Sea of Light," has over 20,000 lights choreographed to music for eight minutes at a time.

Families took in the sights and sounds on the garden's grounds Saturday night, many with some hot cocoa in hand.

"Once you come in, they have music, lots of lights, colors," visitor Veronica Flores said.

"It's beautiful here," visitor Albert Chung said.

"We thought it would be a nice way to start off the holiday season," visitor Jeanette Glover said.

Organizers say the bright, colorful immersive works of art and light shows draw in over 100,000 people every season. It's a way to light up the garden, the holiday season and the spirit of New Yorkers.

"It's beautiful. It was really, really fun. The lights, the music, all of that all together. It was really nice," Flores said.

"I get that childish feeling in me," another visitor said.

Lightscape runs on select nights through Jan. 1.