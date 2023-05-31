Skateboarding community thrilled with reopening of Brooklyn Banks Skatepark in Lower Manhattan: "It brings me back"

NEW YORK -- New York City's most iconic skatepark is finally back open after being closed for more than 13 years.

The Brooklyn Banks Skatepark, nestled in Lower Manhattan, was shut down during renovations on the Brooklyn Bridge.

"Look at all of these people here behind you. Does it bring you back? What's resonating through your head right now?" CBS2's Elijah Westbrook asked skateboarder Mike Wright.

"It brings me back, it brings me back. You just made me remember that there used to be a ledge right here, a skateboarding ledge," Wright replied.

Wright was one of a few Westbrook caught up with who experienced the original park.

Built in the 1970s, it was "the spot" for experienced skateboarders. The memories of this place go on and on.

Let folks like Vinny Raffa tell you. He's a former skateboarder and competition holder himself, who often held competitions at the iconic space in the early 90s.

"All of these pro-skaters came out from California, Danny Way -- famous Danny Way was here. The city kids just freaked out seeing all these pro-skaters," Raffa recalled.

When you look at it today, much of its ruggedness remains the same.

Phase 1 just reopened. It's only about a third of the entire Brooklyn Banks, but this community is sure happy to see even just a sliver.

"I'm extremely satisfied with Phase 1 right now, because it's bringing the energy back to where the mecca of skateboarding started in New York City," said Alex Corporan, a former skateboarder.

Much thanks to its relaunch are given to community leaders like Rosa Chang, who is the Gotham Park Co-Founder, and Steve Rodriguez, a prominent NYC skateboarder.

"There is definitely a new energy, and a similar vibe," Rodriguez said.

As well as Jonathan Becker, a Pace University student who created a petition to help raise awareness about the importance of this unique spot.

"A lot of people within the community and space thought that there was still an effort to be made and saw the value in trying to pursue this," said Becker.

It's home sweet home, and perhaps a newfound one for an entire generation of skaters who didn't get to experience the original landmark years ago.