Multiple people stabbed at Brooklyn Army Terminal

By CBS New York Team

CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Multiple people were stabbed at Brooklyn Army Terminal on Saturday in New York City, authorities said.

The New York City Fire Department reports that a call came in just before 5 p.m. for a stabbing that allegedly happened on a boat.

A total of five people were injured, FDNY said. Two refused medical attention and three were taken to a local hospital.

The NYPD says none of the victims' injuries were believed to be life-threatening.

The circumstances surrounding the stabbings were unclear.

It is unknown if anyone has been taken into custody.

CBS New York has a crew headed to the scene and will bring you the latest details as soon as they become available.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 20, 2024 / 6:28 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

