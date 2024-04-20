Multiple people stabbed at Brooklyn Army Terminal

NEW YORK -- Multiple people were stabbed at Brooklyn Army Terminal on Saturday in New York City, authorities said.

The New York City Fire Department reports that a call came in just before 5 p.m. for a stabbing that allegedly happened on a boat.

A total of five people were injured, FDNY said. Two refused medical attention and three were taken to a local hospital.

The NYPD says none of the victims' injuries were believed to be life-threatening.

The circumstances surrounding the stabbings were unclear.

It is unknown if anyone has been taken into custody.

CBS New York has a crew headed to the scene and will bring you the latest details as soon as they become available.