5 injured in Brooklyn apartment building fire
NEW YORK -- Flames tore through the top floor of an apartment building in Brooklyn on Saturday.
Five people were injured in the fire on East Eighth Street in the Kensington neighborhood.
Video shows flames shooting out of windows on the fourth floor of the building.
The victims' conditions are unknown.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
