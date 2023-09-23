Watch CBS News
5 injured in Brooklyn apartment building fire

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Flames tore through the top floor of an apartment building in Brooklyn on Saturday.

Five people were injured in the fire on East Eighth Street in the Kensington neighborhood.

Video shows flames shooting out of windows on the fourth floor of the building.

The victims' conditions are unknown.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

September 23, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

