Man accused of putting book with antisemitic symbol on stoop in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- The NYPD is trying to find a man accused of leaving a book with an antisemitic symbol on a stoop at a home in Brooklyn.
It happened near Ocean Parkway in Gravesend just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Police said the man was wearing mostly black clothes and carrying an orange bag.
The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force is investigating
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.