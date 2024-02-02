Man accused of putting book with antisemitic symbol on stoop in Brooklyn

NYPD: Man put book with antisemitic symbol on stoop in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is trying to find a man accused of leaving a book with an antisemitic symbol on a stoop at a home in Brooklyn.

It happened near Ocean Parkway in Gravesend just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said the man was wearing mostly black clothes and carrying an orange bag.

The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force is investigating

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.