NYPD: 1-year-old girl's death being investigated as homicide in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Police in Brooklyn are investigating the death of a 1-year-old girl.

We're told officers are questioning both parents.

The little girl was found unconscious inside an apartment on Saint Marks Avenue in Prospect Lefferts Gardens on Sept. 15. She died Wednesday.

Investigators say the child suffered trauma to the body, and the case is being investigated as a homicide.

First published on September 21, 2023 / 6:49 PM

