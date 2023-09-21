NYPD: 1-year-old girl's death being investigated as homicide in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- Police in Brooklyn are investigating the death of a 1-year-old girl.
We're told officers are questioning both parents.
The little girl was found unconscious inside an apartment on Saint Marks Avenue in Prospect Lefferts Gardens on Sept. 15. She died Wednesday.
Investigators say the child suffered trauma to the body, and the case is being investigated as a homicide.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.