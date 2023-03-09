Watch CBS News
Brookhaven town officials propose increased fines for illegal dumping

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

BROOKHAVEN, N.Y. -- Brookhaven town officials are proposing big increases in fines for individuals and companies who illegally dispose garbage.

This comes after a resident discovered a large pile of construction debris left in sensitive marshland.

Sheetrock, building materials and other trash were left in the Mastic Beach wetlands. Police and the state are investigating.

"All of this material could have gone to the landfill for a couple hundred dollars. I'm sure the contractor who did this was paid for disposal and took that money and stuck it in his pocket. This is greed, this is an environmental crime, and in Brookhaven, we're not going to stand for it," Brookhaven Town Councilman Dan Panico said.

Brookhaven town officials say they are immediately introducing legislation to increase fines from $500 to $5,000. Fines would also be increased to up to $10,000 for repeat offenders.

First published on March 9, 2023 / 6:55 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

