Bronx's own Amadeus talks music, motivation and more

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Antwan Thompson grew up, as he describes it, in one of the roughest neighborhoods in the Bronx. 

But when he picked up drumsticks for the first time as a kid, he knew music was his calling. 

Now, he's known as Amadeus, one of the most sought after music producers in the hip-hop and R&B world. He's worked with superstars like Jennifer Lopez, Chris Brown and Trey Songz.

He also uses that success to tour the country motivating and providing opportunities for the younger generation. 

Amadeus sat down with CBS2's Cindy Hsu and Elise Finch to share more about his childhood and his career. 

First published on January 17, 2023 / 10:10 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

