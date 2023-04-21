Bronxites weigh in on bi-partisan bill that could change future of Puerto Rico

NEW YORK - One of the largest Puerto Rican populations in the country is right here in New York, specifically in the Bronx.

On Thursday, legislators re-introduced a bi-partisan bill in Congress that could change the future of the island's territorial status.

"The purpose of the Puerto Rico Status Act is to empower the people of Puerto Rico to decide their destiny," said Congressman Ritchie Torres.

Torres, who co-sponsored the bill, explains it would offer the people of Puerto Rico the option to determine the future of the island's political power. Right now under a territory status, it limits Puerto Rico's ability to access federal resources, voting power, and political representation.

"Puerto Rico is paying the tax of colonialism without representation, and this is bill is about finally giving Puerto Rico the representation it deserves," said Torres.

The bill explains voters in Puerto Rico will be able to choose three territorial status options of statehood, independence, or a sovereignty in free association.

The 2021 American Community Survey reports there over 240,000 Puerto Ricans in the Bronx.

"Absolute free Puerto Rico for Puerto Ricans with no ties to the US," said Lorin, of New York Boricua Resistance.

Lori and Ari, of New York Boricua Resistance, say Puerto Rico has the right to decide the future of the island, but not at the jurisdiction of Congress.

"There's so many Puerto Rican in the bronx its such large diasporic region for us, and I think its time now to uncover and dig deep into what the independence movement has looked like before the United States has gotten involved," said Ari.

Right now, the bill says a vote to resolve Puerto Rico's political status will be held in November 2025.

