Bronx Zoo brings back "Name a Roach" gift in time for Valentine's Day

NEW YORK -- With Valentine's Day less than a month away, the Bronx Zoo is bringing back a special gift.

For $15, you can name a Madagascar hissing cockroach after a loved one.

It comes with a digital certificate with your Valentine's name on it, and for an additional $20, you can add a virtual encounter with a cockroach and a "special surprise animal guest."

This is the 13th year the Bronx Zoo has offered this unique gift.

A roach plushie and socks are also available for purchase.

Donations help the Wildlife Conservation Society protect animals at the Bronx Zoo and around the world.

For more information, visit bronxzoo.com/roach.