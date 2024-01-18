Watch CBS News
Bronx Zoo brings back "Name a Roach" gift in time for Valentine's Day

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- With Valentine's Day less than a month away, the Bronx Zoo is bringing back a special gift.

For $15, you can name a Madagascar hissing cockroach after a loved one.

It comes with a digital certificate with your Valentine's name on it, and for an additional $20, you can add a virtual encounter with a cockroach and a "special surprise animal guest."

This is the 13th year the Bronx Zoo has offered this unique gift.

A roach plushie and socks are also available for purchase.

Donations help the Wildlife Conservation Society protect animals at the Bronx Zoo and around the world.

For more information, visit bronxzoo.com/roach.

January 18, 2024

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

