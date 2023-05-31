Watch CBS News
Massive fire burns overnight at tire shop in the Bronx

By Elijah Westbrook

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Firefighters battled a massive blaze overnight at a tire shop in the Bronx. 

The fire broke out just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday near the Cross Bronx Expressway and White Plains Road in Soundview. 

Flames and thick black smoke filled the air, and nearby residents were told to keep their windows closed. 

"I honestly didn't know what happened, it was all of a sudden. I was asleep, and the neighbor started yelling that there's a fire. We all just came out," one resident said.

"We're just waiting to see when we can go in and check everything, what's going to happen," said Omar Reyes, who owns a nearby flower shop. "But I'd say about 40 to 50% of the flower shop is beat up. A lot of beams were burned."  

Crews had the flames under control around 1 a.m.

Officials say one firefighter suffered minor injuries. 

The fire marshal's office is now investigating the cause. 

