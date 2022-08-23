Bronx tenants say group of teenagers are constantly terrorizing residents, including many seniors

NEW YORK -- A group of tenants in the Bronx say they've been terrorized over and over again by out-of-control teenagers.

Some of the victims spoke to CBS2's Kevin Rincon on Tuesday.

"My neighbors, all my neighbors here, they're afraid. It's terrible. They lock the windows at night," Victor Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez has lived on the corner of 169th and Morris Avenue for 37 years. He said he has never had any problems, until now.

"Every day we've got fear coming home at night," Gonzalez said.

He said teenagers have been assaulting residents at this building, many of them senior citizens, for no reason. He added they've also tried to break into homes and have mugged tenants, issues that have been ongoing for months now.

"If we can talk, we can talk, but there's no talking to these kids. You know what I'm saying? I also have family, which I have to protect," said a woman who identified herself as Ms. Diaz.

She has been in the area for 35 years. Her neighbors are her friends, but her concern is that this could stretch beyond the block.

"It could be anybody randomly at this point, so if anybody else is going through what we're going through right here, they're going to need the help like we're going to need the help, too," Ms. Diaz said.

For now, there has been a slight reprieve as police officers sit outside, watching and waiting.

Local leaders are upset.

"No one should ever be victimized the way that these residents here at 169th and Morris have been," Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson said.

Gibson calls it embarrassing that her office wasn't aware of the issues until now.

"And I think about my mom, who is a senior, and I don't want anyone to harm my mom, and I damn sure don't want anyone to harm the seniors here," Gibson said.

There is also concern for those who, at a young age, are choosing to go down the wrong road.

"How do we save those kids? Because as much as we want to make sure these people feel safe, we need to make sure that they understand that this can damage them in the long run," City Councilwoman Althea Stevens said.

CBS2 is waiting on a response from the property's management.