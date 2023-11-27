Watch CBS News
49-year-old man dies in shooting outside Target store in the Bronx

By Zinnia Maldonado

CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A 49-year-old man is dead and police are searching for a gunman Monday after a shooting in the parking lot of a Target store in the Bronx

Police said the shooter took off in a blue BMW after wounding the man Sunday just before midnight outside the Throggs Neck Shopping Center. 

Video from the scene shows Target employees were inside the store after the shooting happened. 

It prompted a large NYPD response. Police said the shooting happened near the rear section of the parking lot. 

The man died after he was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center.   

The Target store is set to reopen at 8 a.m. Monday. 

First published on November 27, 2023 / 5:18 AM EST

