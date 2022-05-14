Police: Man fatally shot by officers in the Bronx after firing airsoft gun at detective

NYPD provides update after suspect was fatally shot in the Bronx

NYPD provides update after suspect was fatally shot in the Bronx

NYPD provides update after suspect was fatally shot in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- Police say officers fatally shot a man in the Bronx on Friday after he fired an airsoft gun at a detective.

It happened just after 7 p.m. at Hunts Point and Seneca avenues in Hunts Point.

According to police, plainclothes NYPD narcotics detectives were in the area for an unrelated investigation when one detective overheard a dispute in which a man said he was going to his car to get a gun.

A description of that man was then given to other detectives at the scene.

Police say a man matching that description was then seen getting out of a black Ford pickup truck at the corner of Hunts Point and Seneca with a gun in his hand.

According to police, the man walked onto the sidewalk where a detective was walking towards him.

That detective then told the man, "Police. Don't move."

The suspect then allegedly fired one shot at the detective, narrowly missing the detective's head.

Police say two officers returned fire, striking the suspect five times. He was taken to Lincoln Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A total of 10 shots were fired by the officers.

The sergeant and the detective were taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Police say they recovered a Byrna HD airsoft pistol at the scene.

"For all intents and purposes, it looks like a semiautomatic firearm. I will leave the exact analysis up to the lab when they get back," one official said.

Below is the weapon that was recovered at the scene of tonight’s shooting. pic.twitter.com/LlKypemR2j — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) May 14, 2022

Police say the suspect had 10 prior arrests, including seven felonies. He also had a felony conviction from 1988 for an assault.