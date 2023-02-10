Crews battle raging fire at Bronx supermarket

NEW YORK -- Firefighters battled a raging blaze at a Bronx supermarket Thursday.

It started around 5:30 p.m. at a CTown location on University Avenue and Macombs Road in the Morris Heights section.

FDNY Chief of Department John Hodgens says firefighters had to force entry into the store, as the owner had just closed and the gates were down.

Over 200 firefighters and EMTs responded.

Flames could be seen billowing out of the building as the fire grew to five alarms. Crews spent hours relentlessly pouring water on the blaze.

Thankfully, the fire didn't spread to the neighboring tire shop or Mobile gas station, but the supermarket itself is completely gutted.

Neighbors say although they kept their windows closed, the fire was so hot and there was so much smoke, they had to evacuate.

"The floor was literally hot, and we couldn't breathe in our bedrooms. Eventually, the firefighters came and knocked on our door, telling us, 'It's no longer safe, you have to come out,' and they were already on the roof," one neighbor said.

The Red Cross was on the scene.

Three firefighters and one civilian suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.