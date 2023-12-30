16-year-old boy stabbed on board subway in the Bronx
NEW YORK -- Police are searching for an individual who stabbed a teenager on the subway in the Bronx.
It happened around 2:40 p.m. Saturday on a B train near East Tremont Avenue.
Police say a 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the stomach after getting into an argument with someone.
Surveillance video shows officers tending to his wound at a nearby bodega moments after the attack.
The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
