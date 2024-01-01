Man critically injured after being stabbed on Bronx subway platform
NEW YORK -- Police say a man was stabbed on a subway platform in the Bronx on Monday.
It happened just before 9 p.m. at 182nd Street and Grand Concourse in the Fordham Heights section.
Police say a 29-year-old man was stabbed in the neck on a southbound D train platform.
He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
One arrest has been made.
