Man critically injured after being stabbed on Bronx subway platform

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Police say a man was stabbed on a subway platform in the Bronx on Monday.

It happened just before 9 p.m. at 182nd Street and Grand Concourse in the Fordham Heights section.

Police say a 29-year-old man was stabbed in the neck on a southbound D train platform.

He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

One arrest has been made.

First published on January 1, 2024 / 10:57 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

