75-year-old man struck by stray bullet in the Bronx, 2 suspects sought

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Surveillance photo of two suspects wanted in a stray bullet shooting in the Bronx.
Police are searching for two suspects accused of shooting a 75-year-old man in the leg. NYPD Crime Stoppers

NEW YORK - Police are searching for two suspects accused of shooting a 75-year-old man in the leg.

It happened just after 2 p.m. Sunday in the West Farms section of the Bronx.

Police say two suspects pulled up on a moped and started firing a gun at a group of people.

The 75-year-old victim was walking by at the time and was hit in his left thigh.

He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

First published on September 26, 2022 / 11:38 PM

