14-year-old critically injured in Bronx stabbing, police say

NEW YORK -- Police say a teenager is in critical condition after a stabbing in the Bronx.

It happened just after 6 p.m. Saturday at Pelham Parkway South and White Plains Road in the Pelham Parkway section.

Police say two suspects stabbed a 14-year-old boy in the neck several times.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

It is unclear what led up to the stabbing. The investigation is ongoing.