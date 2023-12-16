14-year-old critically injured in Bronx stabbing, police say
NEW YORK -- Police say a teenager is in critical condition after a stabbing in the Bronx.
It happened just after 6 p.m. Saturday at Pelham Parkway South and White Plains Road in the Pelham Parkway section.
Police say two suspects stabbed a 14-year-old boy in the neck several times.
The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
It is unclear what led up to the stabbing. The investigation is ongoing.
