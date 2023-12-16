Watch CBS News
14-year-old critically injured in Bronx stabbing, police say

NEW YORK -- Police say a teenager is in critical condition after a stabbing in the Bronx.

It happened just after 6 p.m. Saturday at Pelham Parkway South and White Plains Road in the Pelham Parkway section.

Police say two suspects stabbed a 14-year-old boy in the neck several times.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

It is unclear what led up to the stabbing. The investigation is ongoing.

First published on December 16, 2023 / 9:32 PM EST

