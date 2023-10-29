Watch CBS News
NYPD: Bronx woman in critical condition after getting shot in the back

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A 38-year-old woman is in critical condition Sunday after she was shot in the Bronx

Police said the woman was shot in the back Saturday night on Broadway near West 225th Street in Marble Hill

She was being treated at Presbyterian Hospital, police said. 

It was not immediately clear what led to the shooting. 

So far, no arrests have been made. 

CBS New York Team
First published on October 29, 2023 / 10:04 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

