NYPD: Bronx woman in critical condition after getting shot in the back

NYPD: Bronx woman in critical condition after shooting

NEW YORK -- A 38-year-old woman is in critical condition Sunday after she was shot in the Bronx.

Police said the woman was shot in the back Saturday night on Broadway near West 225th Street in Marble Hill.

She was being treated at Presbyterian Hospital, police said.

It was not immediately clear what led to the shooting.

So far, no arrests have been made.