School bus bursts into flames in the Bronx

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- There was a scare in the Bronx on Friday after a school bus burst into flames.

It happened on Tremont Avenue in the Mount Hope section.

Firefighters responded to the call around 5 p.m. By then, the bus was fully engulfed.

No passengers were on board at the time, and the driver was not hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Just last week, another school bus caught fire in Rego Park, Queens. The driver helped six students on board escape before the bus was totally engulfed in flames.

The fire gutted the bus and destroyed several parked cars.

