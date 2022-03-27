Watch CBS News

Police: Woman seen on video punching employee at Bronx restaurant

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a woman seen on video attacking an employee at a restaurant in the Bronx. 

It happened around 2:15 p.m. on March 7 at China Mia Restaurant on White Plains Road. 

Police said the suspect got into an argument with a 33-year-old woman working there about the food service. She allegedly went around the corner and punched the employee multiple times in the head. 

The victim did not seek medical attention on the scene. 

Anyone with information about her attacker is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

