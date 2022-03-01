Bronx rejoices as Joseph Espaillat becomes New York's first Dominican bishop

Joseph Espaillat, from the Bronx, becomes youngest bishop in the U.S.

NEW YORK -- History was made at St. Patrick's Cathedral on Tuesday.

Hundreds packed the church to watch Joseph Espaillat of the Bronx become a bishop. He's now New York's first Dominican bishop, and at 45 years of age, the youngest in the country, CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported.

Fr. Joseph Espaillat is about to become the first Dominican bishop in New York, and at age 45 the youngest bishop in the country. He’s being ordained at St. Patrick’s Cathedral. pic.twitter.com/ojeb7eQpvG — Kevin Rincon (@KevRincon) March 1, 2022

Espaillat was named an auxiliary bishop by Pope Francis. He joked about the call he got with that news, a call he refused to answer.

"I, too, would like to publicly apologize because he called me six times and I thought I owed him money. And when I said, 'Is this a joke?' in his French accent he goes, 'No, it is not a joke!'" Espaillat said.

The ordainment was presided over by Timothy Cardinal Dolan. Dozens and dozens of church leaders were on hand for the occasion, as were many parishioners.

"For us, it's just amazingly a proud moment, a milestone not only for us in Washington Heights, the Dominican community, and all the youth, all the youth," resident Zeitlin Perez said.

One woman goes to St. Anthony of Padua Parish in the Bronx, which was well represented Tuesday.

She said in Spanish that Espaillat's appointment was well deserved, adding the first time she saw him she was enamored. She also said there's also a pride knowing he's Dominican.

"I've been going there for 19 years, so I've been blessed, especially with my pastor, Joseph Espaillat," one man said.

"Father J," as he's known online, was ordained to the priesthood in 2003. He launched a podcast and YouTube series last year called "Sainthood in the City."

"The communication and the language has to evolve and he's definitely the representation of what Catholicism [is] and where it needs to go," Perez said.

"As they say in the 'hood, it's a new day. Let's get it," Espaillat said.

In many ways, the new bishop is not only taking on new leadership roles; he's also got the weight of an entire nation on his back.