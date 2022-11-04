Watch CBS News
Fire marshals: Damaged power strip sparked deadly Bronx house fire

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Fire marshals say a damaged power strip caused a deadly house fire in the Bronx.

The fire broke out early Sunday morning inside a home on Quimby Avenue.

Twenty-two-year-old Ahmed Saleh, his 10-month-old daughter and his two younger brothers, ages 10 and 12, were all killed.

It's unclear if the home had functioning smoke detectors at the time.

November 3, 2022

