Fire marshals: Damaged power strip sparked deadly Bronx house fire
NEW YORK -- Fire marshals say a damaged power strip caused a deadly house fire in the Bronx.
The fire broke out early Sunday morning inside a home on Quimby Avenue.
READ MORE: Authorities identify 4 family members, including 3 children, killed in Bronx fire
Twenty-two-year-old Ahmed Saleh, his 10-month-old daughter and his two younger brothers, ages 10 and 12, were all killed.
It's unclear if the home had functioning smoke detectors at the time.
