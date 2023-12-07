Bronx, Queens drivers eligible for E-ZPass toll rebate program
NEW YORK -- A toll rebate program is coming for some Bronx and Queens residents.
E-ZPass drivers from those two boroughs who use the Henry Hudson Bridge or the Cross Bay Bridge are eligible.
The rebate will cover 100% of the toll anytime they cross either of those bridges.
The program is expected to begin in February 2024.
Eligible residents will receive a letter in the mail.
The rebates are funded by New York's Outer Borough Transportation Account.
For more information, click here.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.