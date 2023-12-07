Bronx, Queens drivers eligible for E-ZPass toll rebate program

NEW YORK -- A toll rebate program is coming for some Bronx and Queens residents.

E-ZPass drivers from those two boroughs who use the Henry Hudson Bridge or the Cross Bay Bridge are eligible.

The rebate will cover 100% of the toll anytime they cross either of those bridges.

The program is expected to begin in February 2024.

Eligible residents will receive a letter in the mail.

The rebates are funded by New York's Outer Borough Transportation Account.

For more information, click here.