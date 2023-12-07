Watch CBS News
Local News

Bronx, Queens drivers eligible for E-ZPass toll rebate program

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Bronx, Queens drivers eligible for E-ZPass toll rebate program
Bronx, Queens drivers eligible for E-ZPass toll rebate program 00:22

NEW YORK -- A toll rebate program is coming for some Bronx and Queens residents.

E-ZPass drivers from those two boroughs who use the Henry Hudson Bridge or the Cross Bay Bridge are eligible.

The rebate will cover 100% of the toll anytime they cross either of those bridges.

The program is expected to begin in February 2024.

Eligible residents will receive a letter in the mail.

The rebates are funded by New York's Outer Borough Transportation Account.

For more information, click here.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on December 7, 2023 / 7:30 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.