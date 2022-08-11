Watch CBS News
Police seek suspects in string of car robberies in the Bronx, Queens

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Police search for suspects in citywide car robbery spree
Police search for suspects in citywide car robbery spree 00:31

NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for a group of people suspected in a citywide car robbery spree.

Investigators say there have been at least nine robberies in the Bronx and Queens from Aug. 1-9.

In at least six cases, police say the suspects approached drivers sitting in their cars, showed a weapon, then forced them out before stealing their vehicle.

At least three victims were either punched or thrown to the ground but not seriously hurt.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on August 11, 2022 / 7:38 PM

