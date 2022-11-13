12-year-old boy slashed on Bronx playground
NEW YORK -- A child was slashed on a playground in the Bronx on Saturday.
It happened around 3:45 p.m. at the Marble Hill Playground in Kingsbridge.
Police say the 12-year-old boy got into an argument with a teenager over a basketball game.
The teen allegedly pulled out a sharp object and slashed the boy on the chest before running away.
The child is expected to be OK.
Police are looking for the suspect.
