12-year-old boy slashed on Bronx playground

12-year-old boy slashed on playground in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- A child was slashed on a playground in the Bronx on Saturday.

It happened around 3:45 p.m. at the Marble Hill Playground in Kingsbridge.

Police say the 12-year-old boy got into an argument with a teenager over a basketball game.

The teen allegedly pulled out a sharp object and slashed the boy on the chest before running away.

The child is expected to be OK.

Police are looking for the suspect.