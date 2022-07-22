Dozens of drivers say vehicles have been stuck at Bronx parking garage for 5 months due to broken car lift

Drivers say cars have been stuck at Bronx parking garage for months

NEW YORK -- Dozens of drivers say their cars are being held hostage by a Bronx parking garage with a broken car lift.

As CBS2's Ali Bauman reports from the Fordham section, it's costing the car owners thousands of dollars in transportation.

The gates are closed at the parking garage on East 187th Street, and five floors of cars are trapped behind a broken elevator.

"They told me, well, the parking lot's elevator's not working, so we can't bring your car down today. So I'm like, OK, when will this be fixed? They were like, oh no, by the end of the day," car owner Julianny Almonte said.

That was in February, more than five months ago. As in, the last time Almonte, and about 50 other drivers, were able to take their cars out of the garage, it was 28 degrees outside.

"One month is fine, two months is OK, but three months? Four months? Now five months? And it's still the same. They say they're fixing it, but I don't see nothing," car owner Yosly Morales said.

Morales had to stop working as an Uber driver.

"More of my income is lost because my car is over there. Not only this, I have to pay insurance, I have to pay everything the same, and they don't care," she said.

Cherenis Rodriguez had to get a whole new job.

"I had to take Metro-North, and then by the time I picked them up, it was extremely late," she said.

"My car is stuck here, me is stuck here too," car owner Denise Espinal said.

Almonte has lost work as an event planner because she can't transport all the tables and chairs.

On top of the lost wages, drivers have also spent thousands of dollars on Ubers and taxis.

The Department of Buildings told CBS2 the repairs have been delayed several times, in part because of supply chain issues as well as the owner's ability to secure funding for the repair work.

The owner, Hasan Biberaj, would not go on camera, but over the phone told CBS2 he expects the elevator to be repaired by mid-August.

"Look, every time you come, they tell you it's gonna be fixed next month, it's gonna be fixed next month. It's been since February. July is almost done. August is right there. They won't fix it," Rodriguez said.

Whenever they do get their cars back, these drivers say they'll make sure the next garage has a ramp instead of a car lift.

The drivers also said they're trying to sue the garage, but are struggling to find a lawyer who will take on their case.