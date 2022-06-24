Watch CBS News
Woman slashed, robbed at Bronx subway station

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating after a woman was attacked and robbed at a Bronx subway station.

Investigators say around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, a 19-year-old woman was slashed on her chin and arm at the Parkchester station.

Police say the suspect also stole her phone and necklace.

The victim is now recovering at a hospital.

No arrests have been made.

