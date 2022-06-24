Woman slashed, robbed at Bronx subway station
NEW YORK -- Police are investigating after a woman was attacked and robbed at a Bronx subway station.
Investigators say around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, a 19-year-old woman was slashed on her chin and arm at the Parkchester station.
Police say the suspect also stole her phone and necklace.
The victim is now recovering at a hospital.
No arrests have been made.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.