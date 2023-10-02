Bronx officials launch Domestic Violence Awareness Month for October

NEW YORK - The Bronx is launching Domestic Violence Awareness Month, by honoring survivors in the borough and showcasing resources that are available in all communities for those impacted.

Inside Bronx Borough Hall today, officials and local non-profits came together to speak about the month of October being about activism for domestic Violence. The Bronx has one of the highest rates of domestic violence across the city, according to officials. They say ongoing poverty and the pandemic exacerbated the issue.

Officials say from 2021 to 2022, the NYPD reported a 59% increase in domestic violence offenses. While these are only the reported incidents, Borough President Vanessa Gibson says many cases go unreported.

"We know the people that stand behind those statistics and what we call a growing epidemic in our city," Gibson said. "The Bronx has some of the highest numbers of domestic violence incidents and homicide in our county."

For the duration of the month of October, Bronx non-profits will be spreading knowledge and resources through a series of town halls and other meetings. For upcoming events, click here.

