Police: NYPD officer injured in hit-and-run in the Bronx
NEW YORK -- Police are looking for the driver of a car who hit an NYPD officer in the Bronx and took off.
It happened on Clay Avenue in the Claremont section just after 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The NYPD says the driver ran a red light, and when police tried to stop the car, the officer was hit.
He was taken to a local hospital with knee, back and hand injuries.
