Police: NYPD officer injured in hit-and-run in the Bronx

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Police are looking for the driver of a car who hit an NYPD officer in the Bronx and took off.

It happened on Clay Avenue in the Claremont section just after 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The NYPD says the driver ran a red light, and when police tried to stop the car, the officer was hit.

He was taken to a local hospital with knee, back and hand injuries.

First published on January 24, 2023 / 10:55 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

