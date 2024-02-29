Watch CBS News
Bronx nonprofit opens applications for $20,000 college scholarships

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Bronx nonprofit launches scholarship for college-bound high schoolers
Bronx nonprofit launches scholarship for college-bound high schoolers 03:33

NEW YORK -- A Bronx nonprofit is on a mission to alleviate poverty across New York City.

For the fifth time, Oyate Group is opening applications for its annual Brandon Hendricks Scholarship.

The $20,000 are awarded to two college-bound high schoolers in the Bronx.

We spoke with the group's President and Founder Tomas Ramos about starting the scholarship and how it has grown over the years.

He also talked about the other work they do to end poverty across the five boroughs.

Applications for the scholarship are open until March 31 and the winners will be notified on May 1.

