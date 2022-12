1 killed in quadruple shooting in the Bronx, no arrests

1 killed in quadruple shooting in the Bronx, no arrests

1 killed in quadruple shooting in the Bronx, no arrests

NEW YORK -- One person was killed and three were injured in a shooting in the Bronx on Wednesday.

It happened on East Tremont Avenue near Southern Boulevard.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

No arrests have been made.