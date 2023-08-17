NYPD: Officers, armed suspect exchange gunfire in the Bronx

NYPD: Officer opens fire after suspect shoots at police in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- Two men are in custody and a search for a third is underway after shots were fired in the Bronx on Wednesday.

Police say there were two rounds of gunfire.

Officers were responding to the first around 5 p.m. at Union Avenue and 167th Street in the Morrisania section.

When they arrived, they tried to stop and question three men. One remained while two took off.

During that foot pursuit, police say one of the fleeing suspects pulled out and fired a gun.

Witnesses say these shots were fired toward officers. Detectives say those officers returned fire.

Two streets were cordoned off as a gun was seen on a garbage can.

The parking lot where the officers were seen running was closed off and evidence markers were on the pavement. It's unclear how many shots were fired.

Thankfully, no one was hit and there were no injuries.

Police have two people in custody. Charges are yet to be determined along with a motive for the initial round of gunfire.