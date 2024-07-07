Boys, 12 and 13, hurt in Bronx McDonald's shooting were targeted, NYC police sources say

Boys shot at Bronx McDonald's were targeted, NYPD says

NEW YORK -- Two boys, 12 and 13, were shot and injured in a targeted attack at a McDonald's in the Bronx over the weekend, according to New York City police sources.

The children were hospitalized in stable condition after the late-night shooting inside the fast food restaurant on White Plains Road in the Allerton section.

The younger boy was shot in the leg and back, and the older boy was shot in the thigh, according to police.

Boys rushed to hospital after targeted shooting, sources say

The shooting inside the McDonald's happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday, about an hour before the restaurant was set to close.

The boys were rushed to Jacobi Medical Center in stable condition shortly after police arrived.

Detectives remained at the McDonald's overnight to collect evidence. Investigators were speaking with employees on Sunday morning.

There was no word on what led to the shooting or if police identified any suspects. No arrests have been made.

However, police sources told CBS New York the boys were the intended targets.